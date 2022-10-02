Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke into two houses in different areas of Maharashtra's Nagpur district and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 6.20 lakh, police said on Sunday.

Valuables worth Rs 5.12 lakh were stolen from a house in Ujjwal Layout under Ajni police station limits when the resident was away on Friday, an official said.

In a similar case of house-breaking and theft, gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.08 lakh were stolen from a house in Imambada police station area on Friday, he said.

In both cases, the thieves had gained entry into the houses by breaking open the latch on the front door, the official said, adding that offences under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered.

