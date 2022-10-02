Mumbai, October 2: Coal India Limited (CIL) is inviting applications for Medical Executive vacancies. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 29. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of CIL at coalindia.in.

Meanwhile, interested candidates will have to send an offline application to apply for the posts. With this recruitment drive, Coal India Limited is seeking to fill up to 41 vacancies of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Sr.Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist (E3) and 13 vacancies are for the post of Sr. Medical Officer (E3). Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 3115 Apprentice Posts At rrcrecruit.co.in; Here’s How to Apply.

How to Apply for CIL Recruitment 2022:

Candidates have to submit the duly filled in application form as an advance copy in the format prescribed along with a self-attested copy of the testimonials through Speed Post to "General Manager (Personnel/EE), Bharat Coking Coal Limited at Executive Establishment, Koyla Bhawan, Post: Koyla Nagar, BCCL Township, Dist Dhanbad, Jharkhand- 826005." Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: BOB Invites Online Application for 346 SRM, Group Sales Head and Other Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Know Other Details.

Age Limit for CIL Recruitment 2022:

The upper age limit is 42 years for Sr.Medical Specialist (E4 Grade) and 35 years for Sr.Medical Officer/Medical Specialist.

Candidates must note that no application fee will be charged for applying for the role. They may be posted anywhere in Subsidiary Companies as per the requirements of the Company.

