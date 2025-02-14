New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it has secured 30,179 bookings for its two new electric models -- XEV 9e and BE 6.

The Mumbai-based auto major claimed the booking number translates to a value of Rs 8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price).

The company commenced bookings for the complete lineup of XEV 9e and BE 6 on Friday.

"Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs create a new record in EV category by clocking 30,179 Bookings on Day 1 with booking value of ?8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price)," Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.

The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56 per cent and 44 per cent respectively, the company said.

The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79 kWh battery, accounted for 73 per cent of the total bookings across both brands, it added.

The two models are priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Electric passenger vehicle sales in India stood at around 1 lakh units last year.

