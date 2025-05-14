Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 14 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly posting objectionable content against the country on his Facebook account, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai told reporters that the accused, identified as Kurban Tyagi, was booked under serious charges following an inquiry which confirmed his involvement in sharing the objectionable content.

According to officials, Tyagi is the fourth person to be arrested in the district in recent days for similar offences.

Earlier, three others were held -- one each from the Kotwali, Bhopa, and Budhana police station areas -- for allegedly posting objectionable and pro-Pakistan content on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)