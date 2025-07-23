Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) Lucknow police has revealed that a 22-year-old man, allegedly beaten to death by five people in May, was killed in a case of vengeance, as one of the attackers sought revenge for his mother's death, which he blamed on the victim years ago.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Kashyap (20), Salamu (30), Sonu Kashyap alias Anup Kumar (21), Ranjeet Kumar (21) and Rehmat Ali (25), the police said in the statement on Monday.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: From Last Date To Submit Income Tax Return to Steps To File ITR Online and Documents Required, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

The victim, identified as Manoj, was allegedly killed in May, according to the complaint lodged by his father, Ramakant.

It was mentioned that Manoj was allegedly beaten up by some unknown individuals with sticks and rods, and he died later during treatment.

Also Read | National Flag Day 2025: What Do Saffron, White and Green Colours Represent in Tiranga? What Does Blue Ashoka Chakra Mean?.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Indiranagar police station under sections 105(3) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, police said.

The police detained the five accused for interrogation on Sunday, following which they were arrested.

Sunny Kashyap and Anup Kumar worked as delivery boys in a quick-commerce company, while Ranjeet Kumar worked at a shopping mall, the police said, adding that the rod and motorcycle allegedly used in the crime have been recovered.

Police further mentioned that during interrogation of the accused, they came to know that Manoj was from Sonu's village. He lived in a rented house in Kalyanpur, and he had allegedly killed Sonu's mother many years ago.

"Due to this, we killed Manoj at the instigation of Sonu Kashyap alias Anup Kumar...(he) had talked about throwing a party for us for killing Manoj," police said, quoting one of the accused.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)