New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A man died after allegedly falling from the second floor of a sweet shop in Mustafabad area of Delhi's northeast, an official said on Tuesday.

Police rushed to the spot after the incident took place around midnight on Monday and they found the 35-year-old man lying unconscious on the road outside the shop, he said.

Also Read | How To Check Lottery Sambad Results: A Comprehensive Guide for Indian Lottery Enthusiasts.

The man, identified as Kalyan, was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

According to preliminary inquiry, the deceased had been employed at the sweet shop. The exact circumstances that led to his fall are being verified, police said.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025: MHADA Announces Konkan Housing Lottery for 5,285 Flats and 77 Residential Plots, Registration Begins Today at housing.mhada.gov.in; Know Important Dates and How To Apply.

A crime team and forensic experts visited the spot and conducted a detailed examination. Further proceedings are underway, police said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)