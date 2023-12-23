Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man aged around 40 was found in the Masunda lake on Saturday in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said.

The body was spotted floating at around 3:50 pm and fire brigade personnel were alerted, said Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 87 Specialist Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

The body was fished out and sent for postmortem, he said.

Naupada Police are investigating further.

Also Read | UPPSC PCS Mains Written Examination Result 2023 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, Know How To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)