Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Haryana State Commission for Women has written to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressing "urgent concern" over the promotion of gun culture, violence, and abusive content in songs, alleging that such material is negatively impacting youngsters, particularly school-going students.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on April 9, State Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia expressed concern about the recent controversy surrounding a song titled "Tatteri" by a well-known rapper, saying that it has "sparked widespread concern across the state" and allegedly "tarnished the image and dignity of school-going girls."

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She wrote that the Commission is concerned about the increasing use of abusive and objectionable language in songs and the glorification of weapons and violence. She said this trend is having a "serious and negative impact on youngsters, particularly school-going students, who are highly impressionable."

"Recently, an incident related to the song "Tatteri" sung by a well-known rapper has sparkedwidespread concern across the state. It has been observed that the portrayal and references in the song have tarnished the image and dignity of school-going girls, which is deeply disturbing and unacceptable in a civilised society. Such content not only disrespects women but also promotes unhealthy attitudes among the youth," the letter read.

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The Commission also said that while the Government of India has taken "significant steps towards women empowerment," including "33% reservation for women" and campaigns like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao."

The letter further reads, "It is noteworthy that the Government of India has taken significant steps towards women's empowerment, including providing 33% reservation for women to ensure their equal participation in society. Initiatives like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" further emphasise the importance of protecting and educating the girl child. In such a scenario, the promotion of derogatory content against women in songs stands in direct contradiction to these national efforts."

The Commission Chairperson later urged strict action and regulatory measures. "In view of the above, I humbly request your esteemed office to take strict and immediate action against such content creators who promote harmful and disrespectful themes. I also urge the government to introduce stringent regulations, monitoring mechanisms, and clear guidelines to prevent the release of such content in the future. Additionally, awareness campaigns may be initiated to educate youth about the adverse effects of such influences," it added.

The Commission has urged the state government to take the matter seriously and implement necessary measures to safeguard the dignity of individuals and ensure a healthy environment for the younger generation. (ANI)

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