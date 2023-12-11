Amethi (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was hacked to death by some unidentified men in the Munshiganj area here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Ramdepur village on Sunday night. Ram Sajivan (55) and his sister-in-law Dhanraji (58) were attacked by some persons when they were sleeping outside Sajivan's house, Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said.

Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

The duo was rushed to the hospital where Sajivan died while Dhanraji was referred to Lucknow for better treatment, he said.

Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Also Read | Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP’s Tribal Leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)