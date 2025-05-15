New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly stalking and blackmailing a woman by using her intimate photos and videos to extort money, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Anup Keshri, a resident of Khanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after a door-to-door search, police said.

A woman filed a complaint online alleging that the accused befriended her on social media and secretly recorded her intimate images and videos without consent. He then used the material to blackmail her and threatened to post them on social media and share them with her family members.

According to the complaint, some of the photos and videos were already shared with her relatives, causing her trauma and distress.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on May 7. The team undertook a technical analysis of the accused's social media activity, mobile records, IP addresses, and email accounts.

"Despite initial setbacks in locating the accused, persistent efforts led to a breakthrough. Acting on leads, the police traced Keshri to a house in Khanpur village, where he was arrested on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma in a statement said.

During interrogation, Keshri admitted to targeting women online. He also confessed to a prior arrest in a case of attempt to murder at Begampur Police Station, where he had seriously injured a female acquaintance.

The accused also revealed that he had been estranged from his wife since 2022, living in various rented accommodations, police said.

Police recovered one mobile phone and four SIM cards from him. The devices have been seized and are being examined for further evidence. Further investigation is underway, police added.

