Amethi, Dec 1 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Thursday.

The arrest came after the 27-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Jagdishpur police station on Wednesday, it said.

She alleged that the suspect, Mazhar Ali, used to rape her on the pretext of marriage and married someone else later, police said.

When the woman opposed the marriage, the brothers of the man reached her house with their companions and created a ruckus, according to the complaint.

A case has been registered and Ali was arrested, Jagdishpur police station inspector Sandeep Rai said.

