Nagpur, Mar 20 (PTI) A 50-year-old motorcyclist died after he was run over by a speeding concrete mixer truck in Nagpur's Pardi area, following which traffic on the route was affected for at least an hour, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on the arterial Nagpur-Bhandara road and the deceased has been identified as Vijay Tiwari, a resident of Kalamna and a manager with a local transport company, a Pardi police station official said.

The truck driver has been arrested and charge with causing death due to negligence as well as rash driving.

