Ludhiana, March 19: The results of the Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2022 will be announced today i.e. March 19 at 6 pm. The lottery results will be made available on the official website once declared. Those who purchased the lottery ticket can check the live results online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2022. The price of each lottery is Rs 500 and it is sold in two series - A and B. The first prize is worth Rs 2 crore. Punjab State Dear 500 Monthly Lottery Results Of February 12, 2022, Live Streaming: Watch Lucky Draw Winners List of Punjab Lottery Today.

How to Check Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery Live Draw Results 2022:

Visit the official website of Punjab Lotteries at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Watch Lottery Draws Live".

A new page will open.

Click on "Watch Live Draw".

A YouTube video will appear.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2022 Prize:

The first prize is worth Rs 2 crore, while there are 6 second prizes of Rs 6 lakh and 600 third prizes for Rs 10,000. There are 1,200 fourth prizes in the amount of Rs 7,000 each. One thousand eight hundred lucky winners will get Rs 5,000 as the fifth prize. Nagaland State Dear Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery 2022 Result: From Live Draw Result Date to Cash Prize, Winners List and Live Streaming Details, Here's Everything You Need to Know.

Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery Draw Result 2022 Live Streaming:

People can view the live streaming of the results at the official website of Punjab State Lotteries - punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. People can also catch live streaming on the YouTube channel of the Punjab state lottery.

It must be noted that prizes shall be paid only when the original tickets are produced. The prize winners should verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Punjab Government Gazette. The lottery scheme was launched by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, Ludhiana. The winners of the lottery should surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

