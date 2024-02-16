Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A Special POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment in a nine-year-old abduction and rape case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, who lured an underage girl and raped her in 2015.

Ramsevak Kol was convicted for raping and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Chopan police station area in 2015, government counsel Dinesh Kumar Agrahari said.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Amit Veer Singh held Ramsevak Kol guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000, he said.

Agrahari said that on January 8, 2016, the father of the minor girl lodged a police complaint saying that on January 27, 2015 around 3 pm, Ramsevak Kol kidnapped his daughter by luring her.

Before reporting the matter, he searched for his daughter but could not trace her.

On the basis of his complaint, police registered a case against Kol under charges of rape and abduction of the IPC, as well as, POCSO Act.

The counsel said that in case of non-payment of fine, Kol will have to spend an additional month of imprisonment.

The court said that of the fine amount, Rs 24,000 will be given to the rape survivor.

