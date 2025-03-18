Budaun, Mar 18 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy here, a lawyer said.

The court of Special POCSO and Additional District Judge Deepak Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 61,000, half of which is to be given to the boy, he said.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme App Launched: Here's How To Apply for the Programme via PMIS Application.

Special Public Prosecutors Virendra Kumar said that the incident took place around a year ago when the boy's father, from Kotwali Sadar area filed a complaint saying that his six-year-old son was playing in front of the house, when Anshu, a local, kidnapped him.

Locals from the area launched a search and found that the accused had half tied the boy's hands with a muffler and was trying to rape him, Kumar said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 19 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

They saved the boy, following which a case was registered based on the complaint lodged by the boy's father, he said.

Police launched an investigation and after collecting all the evidence filed a chargesheet in the court, he added.

"On Tuesday, after reviewing the evidence available on the file and hearing the arguments, Judge Deepak Yadav sentenced the accused to life in prison," the lawyer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)