Shimla/Dharamshala, Nov 2 (PTI) A man shot dead his elder brother and sister-in-law over a land dispute in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Jasor Panchayat of Nagrota Bhagwan area in Kangra district, they said.

An eyewitness said the accused had a fight with his brother and later shot him and his wife, police said.

The couple died on the spot, they said.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said a case of murder has been registered against the accused.

Agnihotri said barricades have been erected and teams constituted to nab the culprit, who fled the spot.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, she added.

Police have taken both the bodies into custody.

The bodies are being sent to the Tanda Medical College for post-mortem, police said, adding the forensic team from Dharamshala has collected the sample of evidence.

