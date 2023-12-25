Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 25 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death when a scuffle broke out between two groups at a birthday party here, police said on Monday.

At least seven people have been booked in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday evening, they said.

Manoj Suman (24), a resident of Baran district's Mirzapur village, had gone to attend the birthday party of one of his colleagues in a forest near the Daadh Devi temple in Kaithun police station area. During the party, a scuffle broke out between Suman and his friends and another group of 10-12 people who were attending a separate party at the same spot, said Station House Officer (SHO) Ramnarayan.

During the scuffle, Suman was stabbed with a knife in his chest and stomach. He was rushed to MBS Hospital, where he died, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against seven-eight people from the other group. No arrests have been made so far, he said.

The body was handed over to Suman's family members on Monday morning after post-mortem examination.

Initially, Suman's family members refused to conduct his last rites and demanded compensation. The tehsildar and other officials reached the spot and assured the family that they will be provided compensation by the state government and the factory where Suman worked, Ramnarayan said.

