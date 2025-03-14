Hapur, Mar 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl allegedly killed themselves by jumping in front of a train in the Garh Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district early on Friday, police said.

The bodies were discovered on the tracks near the Syana Road railway gate. The incident occurred around 5:30 am.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet To Approve 2% DA Hike Soon? Here’s What To Expect.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the local police arrived on the scene and identified the dead.

SHO Neeraj Kumar told PTI that it appeared to be a case of suicide stemming from a love affair.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 15 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The reasons behind the decision remain unclear, he added.

The police sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched a probe, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)