Mangaluru, Jun 24 (PTI) A raid was conducted at a salon in Bejai on Tuesday after it was allegedly found running a flesh trade under the guise of a salon, police said.

Sixth Sense Beauty Salon, located on the second floor of Pinto Chambers, is owned by a resident of Udupi.

A case has been registered at Urwa Police Station under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and an investigation is underway.

Based on a police report submitted after the raid, the Mangaluru City Corporation has cancelled the salon's trade licence.

Police said action will continue against establishments found to be involved in unlawful activities.

