Imphal, Jun 29 (PTI) The Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress and the Mahila Congress on Monday took out a rally at Mayang Imphal to protest against the rising fuel prices, and demanded immediate rollback of the hike.

Fuel prices were hiked for the 22nd time on Monday in just over three weeks.

The youth congress president Mahananda Nungleppam on Monday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was "looting" poor people by hiking the price of diesel and petrol.

The Mahila Congress also demanded immediate rollback of the hike in diesel and petrol prices.

