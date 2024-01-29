Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) The burnt body of a man from Kurukshetra was found in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Monday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Rajan from Kurukshetra's Ladwa. His body was found near a canal near Gulabgarh village in Yamunanagar district, Inspector Joginder Singh of Yamunanagar police said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: What is an Interim Budget? How is It Different From a Regular Budget? All You Need to Know.

Yamunanagar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said further investigations were on.

When asked if the deceased was shot before his body was set on fire, Punia said, "We are investigating but there is a possibility as an empty cartridge was found near the body. Things will become more clear after the post-mortem".

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25 Expectations For Salaried Taxpayers: From Simplification of Capital Gains to Increase in Section 80C Deduction Limit, Here's What To Expect From Interim Budget.

Asked who could have been behind the act, the SP said, "We are conducting a probe".

Police said they are verifying if the deceased had a criminal record.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)