Bengaluru, Sept 8 (PTI) Wipro Ltdand Marelli on Tuesday announced that they have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services.

Marelli is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy.

The integration synergies of this partnership from across business units will help Marelli drive speed to value and realise its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major said in a statement.

As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its 'EngineeringNXT' framework and automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli.

Also, it will help improve Marelli's operational efficiency and expedite launch of cutting-edge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions, the statement said.

Detlef Juerss, Executive Vice President - Chief Commercial, Engineering & Technology Officer, Marelli, said: "Given the rapid evolution of connectivity and mobility, Marelli is scaling its software engineering capabilities globally.

The Marelli-Wipro partnership will allow us to drive leadership in mobility and transform our products to future market needs."

