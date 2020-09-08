Xiaomi owned Redmi will officially launch its first Smart Band today in India. The company has been teasing the band from the last week on its official Twitter handle. It is not sure if there will be a launch event or just an announcement. There is a "Notify Me' button provided on the Redmi band's official India website. The Redmi Band was launched in China this April at CNY 99 (approximately Rs 1,100). Now the company is launching the same smart band in the Indian market. Redmi 9A Smartphone & Redmi Earphones Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Redmi Smart Band (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

In terms of specifications, the all-new Smart Band is expected to feature a 1.08-inch AMOLED colour display. The Band is likely to come with 24/7 heart rate monitoring & a long-lasting battery. Redmi Smart Band's teaser also reveals colourful strap options - Green, Blue & Red.

Redmi Smart Band (Photo Credits: Redmi China)

The Smart Band might include five sport modes, optical heart rate sensor & sleep monitoring. The device is also likely to come with more than 70 personalised dial faces & Android device compatibility. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Smart Band is likely to be priced at Rs 1,100.

