New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it plans to invest over Rs 925 crore to expand its captive solar capacity to 319 MWp by FY2030-31.

The car market leader announced the expansion of its solar capacity by 30MWp with two new projects.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 Kist: Know Expected PM Kisan 20th Instalment Date and How To Check Beneficiary Status.

The company commissioned a 20MWp solar power project at its new facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and added another 10MWp solar capacity to its Manesar facility.

With these additions, the company's solar capacity across its locations has enhanced from 49MWp to 79MWp in the last one year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Aligned with our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's Environment Vision 2050 and the Government of India's focus on renewable energy, we are systematically enhancing the use of renewable energy in our operations," MSI MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated.

By FY2030- 31, Maruti Suzuki plans to reach 319MWp of solar capacity, backed by an investment of over Rs 925 crore, he added.

Through sustained efforts, the share of renewable sources of energy in the company's total electricity consumption is expected to reach nearly 85 per cent by FY2030- 31, Takeuchi said.

"As we scale up production to four million units, we are committed to matching that growth with equally ambitious sustainable energy practices," he added.

The auto major said it is also increasing the share of green power sourced from state electricity boards for its consumption. PTI MSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)