June 4, Mumbai: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) program is administered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of the Government of India. Its purpose is to give farmers financial assistance for household and agricultural expenses. As the government gets ready to continue providing this vital aid to millions of farmers throughout India, the PM Kisan 20th instalment date is eagerly anticipated. Let's look at the PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment date and how to find out who is eligible.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, every eligible farmer in India receives a total yearly benefit of INR 6,000, which is paid in three equal instalments of INR 2,000 every four months. On February 24 of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 19th instalment, which credited roughly 9.8 crore farmers' bank accounts with INR 22,000 crore.

PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment: Date

Although the government has not yet issued an official confirmation, a number of internet sources indicate that the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is anticipated to be credited to farmers' accounts in the first or second week of June 2025. Farmers must finish necessary steps like updating their e-KYC and connecting their Aadhaar with their bank accounts in order to guarantee the timely receipt of this instalment. Funds may be withheld or delayed in their distribution if these conditions are not met.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Beneficiary Status

 

  • Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

  • Click on “Beneficiary Status” under the “Farmers Corner” section

  • Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number

  • Check your payment history and eligibility details

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: Step-by-Step Guide on the E-KYC Process

  1. Go to pmkisan.gov.in

  2. Navigate to “Farmers Corner”

  3. Click on “Update Mobile Number”

  4. Enter your Aadhaar details

  5. Verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Note: Always use the official pmkisan.gov.in website to get the latest and most reliable information about the PM Kisan Yojana.

