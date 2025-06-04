June 4, Mumbai: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) program is administered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of the Government of India. Its purpose is to give farmers financial assistance for household and agricultural expenses. As the government gets ready to continue providing this vital aid to millions of farmers throughout India, the PM Kisan 20th instalment date is eagerly anticipated. Let's look at the PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment date and how to find out who is eligible.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Beneficiary Status

Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

Click on “Beneficiary Status” under the “Farmers Corner” section

Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number

Check your payment history and eligibility details

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: Step-by-Step Guide on the E-KYC Process

Go to pmkisan.gov.in Navigate to “Farmers Corner” Click on “Update Mobile Number” Enter your Aadhaar details Verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Note: Always use the official pmkisan.gov.in website to get the latest and most reliable information about the PM Kisan Yojana.

