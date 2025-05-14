Lucknow, May 14 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the purported objectionable remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, terming them "deeply saddening and shameful."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister demanded strict action to prevent communal disharmony and uphold the dignity of India's armed forces.

In a strongly worded post on X, Mayawati said, "First the Foreign Secretary and then a woman officer of the Army have been subjected to disgusting, indecent and inappropriate remarks. This is actually an attempt to destroy the positive atmosphere of enthusiasm and pride prevailing across the country over the success of 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian Army against Pakistan. This is extremely painful and shameful."

Col Qureshi was a prominent face during media briefings on Operation Sindoor,

In a follow-up post, the BSP supremo said, "In this context, the indecent comment made by a senior Madhya Pradesh minister regarding a Muslim woman Army spokesperson should be taken very seriously. The BJP and the central government must take strict action against him so that the malicious intentions of the enemy fail and the country's communal harmony and unity are not disturbed."

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai also lashed out at the minister, saying Shah had not only insulted a brave daughter of India but also attacked the strength of womanhood and national unity.

"By insulting a brave woman officer of the Indian Army, Colonel Sofia Qureshi, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah has hurt the honour of woman power, the armed forces, and our unity," Rai said on X on Tuesday.

He added, "His comments reflect a petty and disgusting mindset. How can a person holding a position of responsibility make such immoral and hateful remarks? Prime Minister Narendra Modi must seek his resignation immediately or sack him. Otherwise, it will be seen as Modi's silent approval of this vile statement."

Rai further said that such remarks were not surprising, given the BJP and RSS's "history of misogyny and hate."

The Congress shared a video in which Shah is purportedly heard making objectionable remarks, saying, "'Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the… humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson)'."

Speaking to reporters, Shah said, "If my words have hurt society and religion, then I am ready to apologise ten times." .

Colonel Qureshi was part of the tri-services team that conducted press briefings on Operation Sindoor alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The Indian military response came after terrorists carried out a brutal attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)