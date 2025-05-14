Mumbai, May 14: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya will announce the Shillong Teer Results of today, May 14, shortly. A speculative lottery game, Shillong Teer is played twice a day, from Monday to Saturday. The results of Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can also check the winning numbers of Shillong Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 14, 2025, provided below.

Did you know that Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday? It must be noted that the Teer game results are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games attract people from Meghalaya's capital city and its nearby areas. The archery-based competition consists of eight Teer games: Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result on May 14, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

As mentioned above, lottery enthusiasts can check Shillong Teer Results on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Click on "Shillong Teer Result Chart for May 14" link and get the winning numbers. They can also find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below, as LatestLY will keep updating the Teer chart as and when the results are published. While the Teer games are played throughout the day, results of Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer are declared in the morning, followed by the results of other Teer games. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 13 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 41

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 91

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? Are Teer Games Legal?

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer games have simple rules. The speculative lottery requires players to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99 and await the outcome of their predictions. The Teer games then begin with local archers shooting arrows at a designated target in Round 1 and Round 2. In the end, the last two digits of all arrows that hit the target are selected as winning numbers. Displaying a blend of skills and traditions, Teer games continue to grow in popularity as they are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture.

Shillong Teer games, such as Shillong, Jowai and Ladrymbai, get their names from local places based in Meghalaya and other Northeastern states. Teer games are completely legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).