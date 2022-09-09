New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a fresh all-time high of Rs 283 lakh crore on Friday as equities continued to rally for the second straight session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 104.92 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 59,793.14 after hitting the 60,000-mark in intra-day trade.

Also Read | Tata Group in Talks With Wistron To Build Apple iPhones in India: Report.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 2,83,03,925.62 crore. In two days, investors' wealth climbed Rs 2,16,603.93 crore.

"Although market pared gains, Sensex hitting the psychological 60,000-mark intra-day signifies investors' faith in the domestic economy. While stock markets may look a bit pricey, India's long-term growth potential does bring some stability at a time when the economic slowdown in key economies is staring at recession fears," said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Ultra & Motorola Edge 30 Fusion India Launch on September 13, 2022.

Tech Mahindra was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 3.32 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Maruti, SBI, TCS, Wipro and Axis Bank.

UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

"Nifty bulls retained control despite hawkish comments from Powell and an aggressive interest rate hike from the ECB. Along with firm global market cues, falling crude oil prices and dollar index boosted the market sentiment," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge gained 0.18 per cent and the midcap index climbed 0.16 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, IT jumped 2.06 per cent, teck 1.59 per cent, bank 0.51 per cent and metal 0.50 per cent.

Basic Materials, telecom, utilities and capital goods ended lower.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)