Bhubaneswar, Mar 2 (PTI) Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), on Sunday organised a half marathon, celebrating the 50 years of the miner.

The marathon was kicked off from Kalinga Stadium here.

Also Read | PNB SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 350 Specialist Officer Vacancies From March 3, Know Steps To Apply at pnbindia.in.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Sports Minister Suryanshi Suraj, CIL chairman PM Prasad, MCL CMD Uday Anant Kaole were present on this occasion.

Over 5,600 people from various walks of life, including professional marathon runners, fitness enthusiasts, young and old from all across the country, participated in the run.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Know How to Calculate Salary Hike as Fitment Factor May Increase Basic Pay by 40-50%.

Participants showcased the spirit of unity and determination in the race featuring various categories, including the 21 km half marathon, 10 km run, 5 km and a half km fun run, making it competitive for both seasoned athletes and newcomers, said Pujari.

Olympian and ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was the ambassador of the event.

“I am surprised to see that such a huge number of people in Bhubaneswar have participated in the marathon. The people of Bhubaneswar are serious about their fitness and all are very active,” Nehwal said.

Lili Das from West Bengal and Prince Kumar from Uttar Pradesh stood as the overall winners of the Half Marathon in female and male categories respectively.

Deputy CM Parida, event ambassador Saina Nehwal along with other dignitaries gave the prize money to the winners in different categories.

A total prize money of Rs 45.34 lakh has been distributed among the winners of the marathon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)