New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Leading commodity bourse MCX on Wednesday reported over 18 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.55 crore for the second quarter of 2020-21.

Its net profit stood at Rs 71.75 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Sponsor Dream11 Achieves Over 5.3 Million Concurrent Users: Report.

Net income declined to Rs 137.52 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 144.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses were at Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 57.12 crore in July-September 2019-20.

Also Read | France Anti-Islam Row: France Faces Worldwide Criticism on President Emmanuel Macron’s Plan to Defend ‘France's Secular Values’ Against the ‘Islamist Radicalism’; Here Is What the World Leaders Said.

MCX offers futures and option trading in both agriculture and non-agricultural commodities.

Shares of the company settled lower by 1.87 per cent at Rs 1766.10 apiece on BSE on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)