Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) Senior Indian Forest Service officer Meenakshi Negi was appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests on Thursday, officials said.

Negi, a 1989-batch IFS officer of the Karnataka cadre, will be the first woman to hold the top post in the Karnataka Forest Department, they added.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 21 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"Meenakshi Negi, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, has been appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), Karnataka, Bengaluru, with immediate effect and until further orders, relieving Subhash K. Malkhede, IFS, from the concurrent charge," a notification stated.

She has held several central government positions, and before she was appointed the head of the forest force in Karnataka, she served as the Member Secretary of the National Commission for Women.

Also Read | What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here's How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

In the past, she has served in the Karnataka Forest Department at various levels, including as the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)