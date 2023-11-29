Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra Electricity Commission (MERC) on Wednesday directed Tata Power arm distributing electricity in the financial capital to extend its power purchase agreement (PPA) with the company's generating units for a further five years.

The order by MERC chairperson Sanjay Kumar, and members Surendra Biyani and Anand Limaye, virtually paves the way for continuation of generation from its units in suburban Trombay.

The company operates three units at Trombay of 500 MW, 250 MW and 180 MW, of which the largest one is coal-fired and is also the oldest. The power generated at the units is supplied to various parts of the financial capital.

"In view of prevailing transmission constraints, the Commission directs TPC-D to extend existing PPA with TPC-G by 5 years i.e. till March 2029," an order posted on the website reads.

It added that such an extension of PPA shall be signed unit wise.

MERC also directed the Maharashtra State Power Committee to submit a detailed report on cost sharing under Mumbai Transmission constraint by December 31, this year.

