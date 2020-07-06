New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) MG Motor India on Monday opened bookings for its upcoming multi-purpose vehicle Hector Plus, which will be launched later this month.

The company said the six-seater vehicle with two 'captain seats' in the middle row can be booked with payment of Rs 50,000.

Also Read | Shooting for Reality Shows Can Resume in West Bengal Without Any Audience, Maximum 40 Crew Members; Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba had earlier stated that the new model will be costlier than the company's existing sport utility vehicle (SUV) Hector by about Rs 1 lakh.

Hector, currently, comes in a price range of Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 17.73 lakh across variants.

Also Read | CBDT, CBIC Boards to be Merged? Finance Ministry Calls News Report 'Factually Incorrect'.

Hector Plus will enter the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment where the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki XL6 are present across different price categories, with the company looking to position the upcoming model for use of larger families.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)