Kolkata, July 6: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that shooting for reality shows can resume in the state without any audience and maximum 40 crew members. The decision comes after Banerjee held a high-level meeting with the representatives of Kolkata's film and television industry to resolve the crisis over the indoor and outdoor shootings schedules. The meeting between the Chief Minister and the representatives of the artistes' forum was held at the state secretariat, Nabanna. Rate of Unemployment in WB Declines to 6.5%, CM Mamata Banerjee Takes a Swipe at Centre by Comparing State's Figure With National Average.

According to reports, Banerjee stressed more on indoor shooting and stated that there is no permission to allow outdoor shootings owing to the guidelines by the Centre. In the meeting, the West Bengal Chief Minister said several alternatives like using parks and lakes in and around Kolkata can be used for outdoor shootings. "But we have to give more importance to indoor shooting given the current situation", Banerjee said.

Here's the tweet:

Shooting for reality shows can resume in West Bengal without any audience and maximum 40 crew members: State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/6Fi1XD9u8f — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

The Chief Minister urged members of the film and television industry to hold virtual grooming sessions for actors and technicians and assured all necessary support from the state government for the initiative. In India, the COVID-19 count mounted to 6,97,413 with death toll rising to 19,693. The country on Monday recorded over 24,248 new cases and 425 deaths during the last 24 hours and surpassed Russia to become the country with third-highest coronavirus cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).