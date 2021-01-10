Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) A missing auto-rickshaw driver was on Sunday found killed and his body stuffed in a suitcase on the roadside here, police said.

A police patrol team found the man's body which bore injuries in the head at around 3.30 am on Aramghar-Mehdipatnam road in the early hours, they said.

A case of murder had been registered, police said adding further investigations were on.

The deceased was suspected to be involved in a theft case and had been reported missing since Friday by his wife.

The wife of the deceased in her police complaint had also stated that she suspected the role of a co-accused in the theft case behind her husband going missing, police said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)