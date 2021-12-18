Mangaluru, Dec 18 (PTI) A mobile X-ray container scanner, (MXCS), equipped with modern technology and newly introduced in the container scanner yard of New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), was inaugurated by the central board of indirect taxes and customs (CBIC) chairman Vivek Johri through virtual mode on Friday.

Johri said the customs department has been making efforts to make all the systems simpler and easier towards obstacle-free transactions, a NMPT release here said on Saturday.

By making the process of checking of the containers simpler, the new container scanner will help to increase cargo handling in the port, he said.

NMPT chairman Dr A Venkataramana, customs Bengaluru zone chief commissioner Mandalika Srinivas, Mangaluru customs commissioner Imamuddin Ahmed and CBIC members D P Nagendra Kumar, Sungita Sharma and Rajiv Talwar were present.

The new scanner has the capacity to scan 14 containers in an hour. In a year, it can scan 1.6 lakh containers. It does not interfere with or harm the things inside and the trucks can go out of the port faster and reach their destinations without delay, the release said.

