Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform on Tuesday announced that it has raised Series D funding of USD 30 million.

The funding is at double the valuation from its earlier Series C1 investment of USD 32.5Mn in July, it said.

This round was led by Steadview Capital, with participation from the company's existing investors Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital, and Matrix Partners, MoEngage said in a release.

The company will continue to invest in AI powered and insights driven cross-channel engagement solutions, it said, adding that with MoEngage marketers in consumer brands can gain deep insights into their customer behaviour, likes, preferences, journeys and then meaningfully engage them with contextual cross-channel communications across the customer lifecycle.

"Our vision is to create the most trusted customer engagement platform that enables brands to personalise every customer interaction," MoEngage Co-founder and CEO Raviteja Dodda said.

The additional capital will also be used to further accelerate growth, MoEngage said.

The company has scaled rapidly in the last 12 months and has doubled its headcount to 450 employees globally, it said, adding that it recently opened offices in Boston, London, Berlin and Ho-Chi Minh City and will continue to invest in growing it's team, the partnership ecosystem and the GROWTH community program.

