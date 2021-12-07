New Delhi, December 7: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the revised results of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021. The revised results have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who had appear for the test can visit the official website of BSE, Rajasthan at reetbser21.com to view and download their results for REET 2021 Level -1 and Level- 2. BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 Released By NTA At bhuet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key.

According to a note on the official website, there is no change in the result of Level -1 of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2021. However, there is a change in the result of Level-2 in the English Question Paper over objections raised by the candidates based on the answer key released by the board. Scroll down to know how to check the results of Level-1 and Level -2 of REET 2021 on the official website.

Here Is How To Check Level-1 and Level-2 REET Result 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at reetbser21.com

On the home page click on the link for Level-1 and Level-2 result

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials- Roll No., Name, Mother's Name, DOB

Check and download the result

Candidates are advise to take a print out of the result and keep it safe for future references. In case of any discrepancies, or queries, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately to resolve the issue. Candidates can also access their results on other official websites of the board at reetbser21.org , reetbser21.net , reetbser21.info.

