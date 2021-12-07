BBK Group-owned iQOO is rumoured to launch a new smartphone soon in the iQOO Neo range. As per a report, a Vivo phone with a model number V2154A has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing. This smartphone is said to be iQOO Neo 6 and is speculated to debut in China in the first quarter of 2022. Previously, the smartphone with the same model number was spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate website. iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z5, iQoo Z3 & iQoo 7 Smartphones To Receive Android 12 Beta Starting December.

In terms of specifications, iQOO Neo 6 is said to feature an FHD+ curved display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Google Play Console listing reveals that the device will be offered with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In addition to this, iQOO Neo 6 is expected to come with a punch-hole display and is likely to run on Android 11 based OriginOS or FunTouch OS 12 operating system. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect iQOO to release a few teasers soon before its launch.

