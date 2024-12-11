New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Citigroup Global Mauritius, and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday bought shares of co-working space operator Awfis Space Solutions for Rs 416 crore through open market transactions.

As per data available on the NSE, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and other entities have collectively purchased 58.56 lakh shares, amounting to a 8.34 per cent stake in Awfis Space Solutions through separate block deals.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

Axis Mutual Fund (MF), Canara Robeco MF, Invesco MF, Nippon India MF, UTI MF, WhiteOak Capital MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, New York State Teachers Retirement System, and Ashoka WhiteOak ICAV have also picked up shares of Awfis Space Solutions.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 709.90 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 415.75 crore.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

Meanwhile, Mauritius-based Bisque and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), through its affiliate Peak XV Partners Investments V, offloaded 58.56 lakh shares of Awfis Space Solutions at the same price.

After the latest transaction, Bisque's holding in Awfis Space Solutions has come down to 9.85 per cent from 14.38 per cent.

Shares of Awfis Space Solutions surged 9.41 per cent to close at Rs 784.50 apiece on the NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)