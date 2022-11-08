Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was badly injured when a heavy digging bar fell into his house from an under construction building in the western suburb of Mahim on Tuesday, a fire official said.

The incident took place at Meharbani compound at Kapad Bazar road around 1.30 pm, the official said.

The victim Jahangir Sheikh was inside his house when a digging bar from the highrise building nearby fell into the premises, he said.

The fire brigade was informed and the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger, the official said.

The police will register a case against the building contractor for negligence, he said.

