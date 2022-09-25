Nagpur, Sep 25 (PTI) Three persons allegedly molested a woman and also attacked her husband in a restaurant in Sadar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman and her husband were in the dancing area of the sports bar when the incident took place on Saturday night, he said.

"The woman told her husband one of the men in the area was looking at her in an objectionable way. When her husband confronted the man, a fight ensued in which the former was beaten up. The accused also outraged the modesty of the woman," he said.

A case has been registered and further probe was underway, the Sadar police station official added.

