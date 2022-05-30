Nagpur, May 30 (PTI) An Odisha resident was held while trying to to break into a home and 951 grams of gold worth Rs 38 lakh were seized from him and another person who was purchasing the loot, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Squally Winds, Thunderstorm and Lightning Lash Delhi-NCR; Cause Traffic Jams, Uproot Trees.

The arrest of Prashantkumar Sumant Karad (32), a resident of Ganjam district in the eastern state, has helped police solve 16 house-breaking thefts in Rana Pratap Nagar, Beltarodi and Jaripatka areas, he said.

Also Read | Amazon To Open New Consumer Robotics Software Development Centre in India: Report.

"Karad was held when he made an unsuccessful attempt to steal from a home in Trimurti Nagar area on May 20. A woman alerted police and he unsuccessfully tried to scale home walls in the locality to escape. He also threw stones, which hit one policeman," Additional Commissioner of Police in Navinchandra Reddy said.

A man who was purchasing gold from him in Bhubaneswar in Odisha has also been held, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)