New York, March 21: The United States Department of Defense is set to designate Palantir’s Maven artificial intelligence system as an official "program of record," according to an internal memo from Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg. The transition, expected to be completed by the end of the current fiscal year in September, secures long-term funding and formalises the integration of Palantir’s weapons-targeting and data-analysis software across all branches of the U.S. military.

The move marks a significant evolution for the Maven Smart System, which has already become the primary AI operating system for military command and control. Feinberg’s letter, dated March 9 and recently reviewed by Reuters, emphasises that embedding this technology is essential for providing warfighters with the tools necessary to "detect, deter, and dominate" in modern conflict zones. US-Iran War: Pentagon Warns Tehran Can Still Target Allies and Maritime Routes.

Strategic Shift in AI Oversight and Funding

Under the new directive, oversight of the Maven project will transfer from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency to the Pentagon’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office within 30 days. This administrative shift is designed to centralise AI strategy and deepen its integration across the Joint Force. Future contracting for the system will be managed by the U.S. Army, ensuring a streamlined procurement process for the technology.

Designating Maven as a program of record provides the project with stable, multi-year budget lines, moving it beyond the experimental or temporary contract phase. This follows a period of rapid expansion for Palantir at the Pentagon, including a recent contract ceiling increase to USD 1.3 billion and a separate USD 10 billion deal with the Army announced last summer.

Battlefield Capabilities and Ethical Considerations

The Maven platform is designed to rapidly process vast quantities of data from satellites, drones, radars, and sensors to identify potential enemy targets such as vehicles, buildings, and weapons stockpiles. During a recent demonstration, Pentagon officials highlighted that the AI system can perform in minutes analysis that previously required hours of manual labor. This capability has already been utilised in thousands of targeted strikes in the Middle East over the past month.

However, the deeper integration of AI into lethal operations has drawn scrutiny from international experts. United Nations panels have previously warned that AI-driven targeting carries risks of inadvertent bias and security flaws. Palantir has maintained that its software does not make autonomous lethal decisions, asserting that human operators remain responsible for the final selection and approval of all targets.

Supply Chain Challenges and Future Integration

Despite the formal adoption, the program faces potential technical complications regarding its underlying architecture. Reports indicate that Maven currently utilises the Claude AI tool developed by Anthropic. This presents a challenge as the Pentagon recently classified Anthropic as a potential supply chain risk due to ongoing disputes over AI safety guardrails and transparency. AI Technology Debate: Pentagon and Anthropic at Odds over Weapon Use.

The decision to lock in Palantir’s technology comes as the company’s market value has surged to nearly USD 360 billion, driven by its expanding role in government and military infrastructure. As the Pentagon moves to establish AI-enabled decision-making as the "cornerstone" of its national security strategy, the success of the Maven program will likely serve as a blueprint for future digital warfare initiatives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).