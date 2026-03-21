Monalisa Bhosle, the young woman who gained nationwide fame after a video of her selling rudraksha beads at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela went viral, has issued an urgent public appeal for help. Alongside her husband, actor Farman Khan, Bhosle claims the couple is facing life-threatening intimidation following their recent interfaith marriage in Kerala. Monalisa Bhosle Rejects ‘Love Jihad’ Claims After Interfaith Wedding With Farhan Khan, Calls It ‘Wrong Propaganda’ (Watch Video).

The appeal comes as their union remains at the centre of a heated national debate involving allegations of "love jihad," age disputes, and family opposition.

Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan's Public Plea for Safety

In a video shared on social media, Bhosle and Khan requested intervention from the Chief Minister, the Police Commissioner, and the media. Bhosle stated that they have received explicit threats of physical harm since their wedding on March 11.

"I am Monalisa Bhosle, and this is my husband Farman Khan," she said in the video message. "We are being openly threatened with death. Please help us. I am mailing a letter to everyone; please intervene."

Monalisa Bhosle, Husband Farman Khan Allege Threat to Life, Seek Help Amid ‘Love Jihad’ Row

The couple, who met during a film project approximately six months ago, sought refuge in Kerala, citing the state’s harmonious environment as the reason for holding their ceremony there.

Rejection of 'Love Jihad' Claims

The marriage, conducted according to Hindu rituals at a temple in Vizhinjam, has been labelled by some critics and family members as a case of "love jihad." However, both Bhosle and Khan have firmly dismissed these allegations, asserting that the marriage was a personal choice.

"I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not 'love jihad'. I respect all religions and consider them equal," Bhosle told reporters during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. She further clarified that neither she nor Khan has converted to a different faith.

Farman Khan echoed her sentiments, stating that he agreed to the Hindu ceremony to respect Bhosle’s wishes. "I still follow the Muslim faith today. Neither of us has changed our religion. In matters of love, conversion is not necessary," he added.

Dispute Over Legal Age and Family Consent

The controversy is further complicated by conflicting claims regarding Bhosle’s age. While her family in Madhya Pradesh alleges she is a minor, Bhosle and Khan have presented an Aadhaar card and birth certificate listing her date of birth as January 1, 2008, which would make her 18 years old and legally an adult.

Bhosle also revealed that her decision to marry Khan was partially motivated by her refusal to accept an arranged marriage proposed by her parents. She claimed her family pressured her to marry her aunt’s son a match she rejected, describing the relative as being "like a brother." Monalisa Bhosle-Farman Khan Age Difference: Is Kumbh Viral Girl Underage? Latest Buzz Explained.

The wedding drew significant attention after it was attended by several high-ranking Kerala officials, including General Education Minister V Sivankutty and CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan. While the ministers described the union as a symbol of social harmony, opposition groups and some legal advocates have questioned the validity of a Hindu temple marriage where one partner remains a practising Muslim.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).