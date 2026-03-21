Mumbai, March 21: As Muslims across the globe prepare to mark the joyous festival of Eid al-Fitr, Google has introduced a special interactive “Search Crescent Moon” experience to celebrate the occasion. Rolled out as part of its festive Doodle features, the game invites users to virtually participate in the traditional moon sighting that signals the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid festivities.

Accessible via Google Search, the feature appears when users explore Eid-related queries. A themed icon, often accompanied by festive imagery like lanterns and dates, opens into an engaging telescope-style interface. Players are encouraged to scan an animated night sky filled with stars, planets, and cultural symbols in search of the crescent moon, echoing the real-life excitement of spotting the Shawwal moon. Eid Mubarak 2026: Know Deep Spiritual Significance of Eid-Ul-Fitr as India Celebrates Festival (Watch Videos).

Google Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 Doodle

Designed to blend tradition with technology, the experience offers both fun and cultural insight. As users navigate the sky, they encounter decorative elements such as floating lanterns, celestial bodies, and festive motifs. The moment the crescent moon is found, the screen bursts into celebration with glowing animations, a traditional lamp, and a warm “Eid Mubarak” greeting.

Google Launches ‘Search Crescent Moon’ Game To Celebrate Eid 2026

Google Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

The feature is available on both mobile and desktop platforms, making it widely accessible. Users can also share their successful “moon sighting” with friends and family, spreading festive cheer through social media. Eid Ul Fitr Mubarak 2026: Wishes, Eid Mubarak Greetings, Messages and HD Wallpapers.

Significance of the Crescent Moon

The sighting of the crescent moon holds deep importance in Islamic tradition, marking the conclusion of Ramadan and the start of Eid-ul-Fitr. Since the Islamic calendar follows lunar cycles, the exact date of Eid depends on the visibility of the moon, which varies by region.

In 2026, moon sighting efforts took place on the evening prior to Eid, with countries in the Middle East typically announcing first, followed by South Asian nations like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).