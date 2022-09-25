Nagpur, Sep 25 (PTI) A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been held for alleged involvement in a chain snatching incident in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The 17-year-old girl is the gang leader, while her mother and brother also have cases against their names, he said.

"The two while riding a scooter tried to snatch the chain of a 53-year-old woman on Friday evening. While her 20-year-old associate managed to flee, the teen girl was nabbed by people around. The associate was held sometime later," he added.

