Shimla, Feb 16 (PTI) Names of former MLAs would not be inscribed on inauguration or foundation stone plaques, and the space would only be reserved for names of sitting MLAs and designated government officers, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

Replying to Puran Chand Thakur (BJP) during question hour, Sukhu said that mentioning of names of former MLAs on plaques has set a wrong tradition and must be stopped.

He said instructions would be issued in this regard and defaulters would face action.

Puran Chand Thakur had objected to the practice of names of losing candidates, or former lawmakers, being inscribed on government plaques in his constituency.

As he raised his objection, Leader of Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur pointed out to Sukhu that even his name plaque was removed from the official CM residence.

In reply to another question, the Chief Minister informed the house that the Union government had sanctioned Rs 3,701 crore for the smart metres project and purchase of electricity metres is in progress.

At present, 42,177 applications for metres are pending and they would reach all divisions within a week, he said.

Sukhu informed the house that 20,000 posts across various categories would be advertised and filled by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), as the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) is yet to become functional.

The state government has made about 2,500 recruitment in one year and the recruitment in the Police department would also be made through HPPSC, he said.

State Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar informed the house that the Rabi crop suffered 15 per cent of loss due to deficient rain.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Chander Shekhar, he said that the government would give compensation if the crop loss was more than 33 per cent.

The Union government sanctioned 10,023 houses to Himachal under Prime Minister Gramin Awas Yojana in 2023-24, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Aniruddh Singh informed the house in reply to a question raised by BJP's Chowdhary Sukhram.

The people whose houses were destroyed due to heavy rain last monsoon have been given Rs 7 lakh each, which included central assistance of Rs 1.30 lakh, he added.

