Nashik, Apr 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by one to reach 4,76,028 on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,124 people have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of five, he said.

