Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI): Natco Pharma Limited has initiated Phase-3 clinical trials of Molnupiravir capsules in India as the first patient was dosed on Friday at Yashoda Hospitals here.

The drug maker said in a release that pre-clinical data has shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.

Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within five days of therapy, indicating that the duration of treatment with Molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy, it said.

"Phase-III clinical trial is initiated to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Molnupiravir Capsules in mild COVID-19 patients.

NATCOs clinical trial is planned in 32 hospitals across India," it said.

The trials will be conducted at a few hospitals in the city and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)